Red Mile among 1 of 7 race tracks approved for temporary sports wagering licenses

Sports betting will soon become a reality in Kentucky, right in time for the NFL and college football season.

The Kentucky horse racing commission met Tuesday, and approved seven Kentucky horse racing tracks. One of those places approved is the Red Mile in Lexington, starting September 7th.

George W. Jones enjoys wagering, and looks forward to soon have it so close to home, “It’s going to bring more people in, because people are not going to spend their money going out of state. When they can come here and spend money here,” he said.

Jim Goodman, the Director of Wagering Development at Keeneland, agreed. “It’s something that Kentucky residents have been doing, but they’ve been doing it from their car in a parking lot in Clarksville Indiana possibly,” he said. Goodman said sports betting is a joint venture between Keenland and Red Mile, but will only take place at Red Mile. “Then on September 28th will be the first day in Kentucky where people can actually wager on their mobile device,” he said.

Sports betting is now legal in more than 35 states, and Kentucky is one of the last to go official. Goodman says the wagering age at Red Mile is going to be 21. “The statute actually allows 18. But, in our partnership with Cesar’s because we are at age 21 for the gaming facility. Anyway, we will enforce 21 and above,” said Goodman

This will be the first time Jones tries out sports betting, “bet $5 or $6, if I win, I win. If I lose, I lose. But it’s the thrill of it,” he said.

Among the tracks approved include Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ellis Park in Henderson, and five others. If those tracks are found suitable, those temporary licenses can become annual.

Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, and FanDuel are among those who have been approved out of the mobile service providers for temporary licenses.

Approved retail licenses:

Churchill Downs

Cumberland Run

Ellis Park

Oak Grove Gaming and Racing

The Red Mile

Sandy’s

Turfway Park

Approved service provider licenses: