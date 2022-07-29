Red Cross opens shelters to flood victims in SEKY, state park shelters now housing hundreds

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Red Cross has opened shelters for flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

According to the Red Cross, flood victims can visit:

Floyd County Community Center, 7199 KY-80, Langley, KY 41645

First Presbyterian Church, 160 Broadway, Hazard, KY 41701

Gov. Andy Beshear says several state parks have opened as shelters for flood victims as well. Right now, about 300 people have been able to get to a shelter at Jenny Wiley, Buckhorn and Pine Mountain.

The Red Cross has also shared flooding and post-flood safety tips.

FLOODING SAFETY

Turn around, don’t drown! Stay off the roads. If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest updates. If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, prepare to evacuate quickly if necessary. Follow evacuation orders and don’t return until officials say it is safe.

Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water.



AFTER THE FLOOD

Do not use water that could be contaminated to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, wash hands, make ice or make baby formula.

Help people who require special assistance.

When in doubt, throw it out. Throw out all food, beverages and medicine exposed to flood waters and mud. This includes canned goods, plastic utensils, baby bottle nipples and containers with food or liquid that has been sealed shut.

Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots, and be cautious when cleaning up.

Be careful when moving furnishings or debris because they may be waterlogged and heavier.

Pump out flooded basements gradually (about one-third of the water per day) to avoid structural damage.

Service damaged septic tanks, cesspools, pits, and leaching systems as soon as possible. Damaged sewage systems are health hazards.



POWER OUTAGE SAFETY

Use flashlights in the dark — not candles.

Don’t drive unless necessary.Traffic lights will be out and roads could be congested.

Turn off and unplug any appliances, equipment and electronics. When the power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

Use perishable food from the refrigerator first. Then, use food from the freezer. If the power outage will continue beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items. Keep food in a dry, cool spot and cover it at all times.

If you are using a generator, keep it dry and don’t use it in wet conditions.