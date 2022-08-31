Recovering addicts speak on experience on ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – August 31st is now formally recognized in Kentucky as International Overdose Awareness Day, with a signed proclamation from Governor Andy Beshear.

On this day people in recovery, government officials and advocates for recovery gathered to encourage and push for change.

Many who have lost loved ones to a drug overdose got the chance to write that persons name down, as a way to keep their memory alive.

Katie Sizemore wrote her husbands name, who she lost to a heroin overdose on September 3rd 2021.

“I was using as well, and I remember they woke me up in the car and he was laying on the ground and they said tell us what’s going on this man is dead and I didn’t realize it was him because they had a mask over him, until I saw the tattoo on his arm and its been a hard loss, a really hard loss” said Sizemore.

That experience pushed her to seek treatment at Volunteers of America in Louisville, she’s been in recovery for a little over a month now.

“I’m going to continue to do it for him for our daughter and I’m just going to stick with it, its changed my whole life” added Sizemore.

Cassandra Mosser is also in recovery, she says she turned to drugs after a rough childhood and losing her parents at an early age.

“I just headed down into the wrong crowds, the wrong people, I had a lot of trouble facing my own emotions” added Mosser.

She also wrote a name down, a close friend, who was lost to an overdose a month ago.

She says the continual support, fight for more resources and recognition from the State is a blessing.

“I’ve lost so many people to overdoses that I could put 15 more names on that poster. To know the awareness is being brought out for the families, the remembrance, that there is more action being made to save our lives, because it is a disease, it’s just a miracle, it’s a blessing” added Mosser.

Over the next year the State says it plans to focus on increasing access to clinical care for those suffering from addiction.