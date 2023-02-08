Reader’s Digest names Lexington as one of most underrated US travel destinations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Reader’s Digest named Lexington one of the 14 most underrated travel destinations in the United States.

The magazine, which publishes 10 times a year, said to try Lexington — an underrated travel destination — instead of a big, busy city.

“The Southern gem offers the kind of cool public art, unique shopping and elevated dining you’d expect in a city,” the magazine wrote.

Its easy access and more than 400 horse farms were listed as unique features that travelers would love.