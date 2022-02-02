‘Read to Success’ measure headed to full House

House budget appropriates $11 million in each year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Legislation sponsored by Representative James Tipton (R-Taylorsville) that would establish an early literacy program in Kentucky schools passed the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee. House Bill 226, a companion bill to Senate Bill 9, would create the “Read to Succeed” program, which the House budget, HB 1, appropriates $11 million toward in each year of the biennium.

“Every child deserves the chance to succeed in life—that begins with early literacy,” Rep. Tipton said. “Read to Succeed aims to ensure that every child in the Commonwealth is able to read by the third grade. This bill will provide the necessary guidance for the education community to work together to raise the bar for literacy education across the state.”

HB 226 would establish the early literacy program included in the House budget as the Read to Succeed program and lay the framework for its administration. The program will implement the use of evidence-based reading strategies, a reading universal screener, reading diagnostic assessments, and training for all K-3 teachers. Additionally, the program will require that all Kentucky public post-secondary institutions teach these strategies to students pursuing careers in K-3 education.

“The record education funding included in the House budget represents a commitment to Kentucky students’ success, and Read to Succeed is our plan to carry out that commitment,” Rep Tipton added. “This program takes an evidence-based approach to reading and writing and will provide multi-tiered levels of support to meet the individual needs of each student.”

HB 1 also appropriates $15.9 million in each year to the “Read to Achieve” program established by the General Assembly in 2005. HB 226 incorporates language from HB 93, filed by Representative Derek Lewis, to amend the Read to Achieve program to provide school districts with funds to assist in hiring reading interventionist specialists for students in need of additional support.

“Early literacy education will not always look the same for every student,” Rep Lewis added. “We want to ensure that school districts have the resources to hire these highly qualified specialists to provide support to students who need it.”

HB 226 will move to the House floor for consideration.