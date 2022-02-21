Rare bourbon raffle to own 6 bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle

Tickets are on sale now for $100 each and proceeds will benefit both organizations. There is no limit on the number of tickets you can purchase, however only 4,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be no later than Saturday, June 18. The fundraising goal is $400,000.

One winner will receive the following:

​Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 year

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 year

Both CHAMP Camp and Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana help make the impossible possible for children with critical illnesses and/or tracheostomies. Proceeds from the raffle will allow CHAMP Camp to build a wheelchair-accessible treehouse for campers to enjoy for generations to come and help Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana grant more life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Many children who have been granted wishes have also experienced CHAMP Camp.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

You can read more about Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, HERE. Additional information on CHAMP Camp can be found HERE.