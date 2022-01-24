UPDATE: Days left in rare bourbon raffle to help build new animal shelter in Franklin County

Chris Stapleton donates a bottle of his Single Barrel E.H. Taylor Jr. Bourbon

UPDATE (1/24/22) – A bourbon fundraiser to help build a new animal shelter for the Franklin County Humane Society has raised almost 75% of its goal of $300,000.

According to the fundraising site, as of Monday, $224,570 has been raised. The deadline to purchase a $100 raffle ticket is 5:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The drawing will take place at 8 p.m.

You can purchase a ticket HERE.

ORIGINAL STORY (11/1/21):

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just days after launching their Rare Bourbon Raffle, the Franklin County Humane Society made an addition to the list of prize flights. Lexington native and multi-Grammy winner Chris Stapleton donated a bottle of his “Bottled in Bond Day” commemorative edition E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon.

“The raffle had over 70 bottles broken down into 20 prize flights when we launched, but this addition from Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton is very special,” said Bill Klier, organizer for the Rare Bourbon Raffle on behalf of the Humane Society. “You can’t walk into a store and buy this at any price. These limited-edition bottles are only available through charity events like ours. Bottles have sold at auction for as much as $18,000.”

The Franklin County Humane Society is raising money to build a new state-of-the-art animal shelter to replace the outdated shelter that they have been in for over 50 years. The current facility is 200 feet from the Kentucky River and has flooded six times, most recently in Spring 2021.

“We have over $100,000 worth of bourbon and now 21 different prize flights,” said Klier. “We have some really rare and expensive packages, including Pappy Van Winkle, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, and the oldest bourbon ever bottled, James Thompson & Brother Final Reserve 45-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.”

Organizers say tickets are $100 and only 3,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing is January 27, 2022, 8:00 pm EST, at Bourbon on Main in Frankfort, KY, and will be live-streamed on Facebook Live.

“Since we started the Rare Bourbon Raffle, we have been contacted by several distillers and collectors who, like Chris Stapleton, want to help the animals,” said Klier. “We hope to have other additions to announce shortly!”

Tickets can be purchased HERE.