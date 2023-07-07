Rain and storms for the weekend

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Friday evening everyone, it has been a spectacular day across central and eastern Kentucky with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. But changes are on the way for the weekend and todays weather headlines starts with just that.

The weekend is not a wash out and there will be plenty of dry hours, but we will also be tracking rounds of strong storms and heavy rain. Saturday starts dry but we will see thunderstorms going up during the afternoon/evening.

A few storms can be strong to locally severe so the Storm Prediction Center is running with a “MARGINAL” risk (level1/5) for most of our area tomorrow. Damaging wind gust, torrential rain, frequent lightning, and some large hail are the main threats.

These storms can really drop the rain in a short period of time so the Weather Prediction Center has placed a “SLIGHT” risk (level2/4) for excessive rainfall and flash flooding across most of our area.

A round of just moderate to heavy rain is possible overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning across southeastern Kenucky and our future cast shows this potential.

Sunday afternoon and evening will feature more rain and thunderstorms going up areawide and a few of those could be strong to severe once again. The Storm Prediction Center has placed another “MARGINAL” risk (level1/5) for all of the ABC 36 viewing area. Damaging wind gust, torrential rain, frequent lightning, and some large hail are our main concerns once again.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates on-air and online all weekend long. After these storms, we see a SPECTACULAR 3 day stretch Monday – Wednesday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Back here in the short term though…

TONIGHT:

SATURDAY: