Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.

Monday will see clouds beginning to decrease with highs in the chilly low 40s across central and eastern Kentucky. Tuesday we will spike temperatures into the low to mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. I highly recommended getting out and enjoying that. Most of the day light hours on Wednesday is dry with temperatures hitting the 50s again. But clouds increase as the day wears on and those clouds will eventually lead to rain showers by late evening. Occasional rain will last into the day on Thursday with some locally heavy rain a good bet.

Temperatures hit 50 by early afternoon before tanking during the evening. That will allow cold air to crash in here and change the rain over to a wintry mix before going over to all snow. Timing will still be ironed out in the days to come, but as of now it looks like that changeover will come after midnight on Friday.

That will set the stage for light snow to last through the day on Friday with light accumulations very possible.

The steadier snow moves out on Friday evening but snow showers and squalls will kick in on a strong northwest wind flow and could last into Saturday morning.

We are still several days away from this system impacting us so details will not become more specific for a couple more days. At this point, I can tell you we have rain moving in late on Wednesday and lasting through the day on Thursday. Cold air crashes in and the rain changes to snow sometime Thursday night or Friday morning. At that point, snow showers may stay going across central and eastern Kentucky through late Friday night or Saturday morning. We are in the time frame now to recognize the pattern and follow the trend. Anything past that will be nailed down in the days to come.

Keep it with the ABC36 Storm Team to keep you up to date all week long on-air and on-line! #kywx

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers wind down with a few snow flurries possible. Temperatures in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Clouds will begin to clear with afternoon sunshine. High temperatures in the low-40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A partly cloudy night sky with temperatures in the low 30s.