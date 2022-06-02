LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Radio legend Karl Shannon has died. Shannon’s son David Schmidt shared the news on social media on Thursday morning.

In a post on Shannon’s page, David wrote, “This is Karl’s son, David. I wanted to let it be known that my father passed away last night. Right now our family thanks you for your well wishes and thoughts, and asks to respect our privacy.”

Shannon was in the radio industry for more than 40 years. He retired in 2018.

Shannon was also known to many in the area as Santa Claus and helped with several holiday events at Waveland.