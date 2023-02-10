Quiet and cooler start to the weekend

What a wicked windy Thursday it was across the Bluegrass. A 71 mph gust was reported at a MESONET site in Franklin County, which led the way across the region. Winds are thankfully much slower to close out the week. Quiet and cooler conditions are on the day for your Friday. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies will remain. Tonight we clear out a tad, which will allow temperatures to drop even further.

Quiet conditions continue Saturday, but temperatures will be a few degrees colder. Afternoons highs will reach the mid-40s. We do trade the cooler temps for a bit more sunshine that Friday.

We are still tracking a tricky forecast for late Saturday night and Sunday. Precipitation chances are increasing for southeast Kentucky but temperatures are looking to be a touch warmer. This means the likelihood of a cold rain is increasing. Snow is still possible on the ridgetops in southeast Kentucky. Chief Meteorologist TG Shuck will have another update later in the day on ABC 36 News.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Highs in the upper 40s, near 50.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid-40s.