Puppy with parvo that would only eat Raising Cane’s visits restaurant after adoption, recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A puppy at the Lexington Humane Society diagnosed with parvo earlier this month that “only had eyes” for Raising Cane’s chicken visited the restaurant after fully recovering and being adopted to her forever home.

Dee, who was first Delilah the puppy’s foster mom, officially adopted Delilah after she recovered from parvo. To celebrate, Dee took Delilah to her favorite restaurant — Raising Cane’s, to say thank you for the chicken that helped save her life.

“We are so happy for both Dee and Delilah and know they will have a very happy life together. Thank you to those who donated to help support Delilah and for all your words of encouragement during her recovery!” LHS wrote in a Facebook post.

On March 18, Delilah began having difficulty eating after her parvo diagnosis. The LHS team found out she liked chicken…but not just any chicken — she only had eyes for Raising Cane’s.

To help, the medical team made a special trip to get her more and were “so relieved” to see her eating.

