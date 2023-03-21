Puppy with parvo at LHS that would only eat Raising Cane’s feeling ‘much better’





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A puppy at Lexington Humane Society that was diagnosed with parvo last week and “only had eyes” for Raising Cane’s chicken is feeling “much better.”

Three days ago, LHS posted on Facebook that their medical team was having a difficult time getting Delilah to eat anything. They found out she liked chicken, but not just any chicken…she only had eyes for Raising Cane’s.

The medical team made a special trip to get her more and were “so relieved” to see her eating.

Today, LHS updated on Delilah’s condition.

Delilah is recovering and feeling “much better.”

“The chicken helped to stimulate her appetite and she is now back on puppy food,” LHS said.

Delilah was in foster care before exhibiting parvo symptoms and that’s where she got her name. Once recovered at LHS, Delilah will go back into her foster home — but this time, as her forever home.

“We’re so happy this darling girl with a heart-shaped nose is on the mend and will soon be adopted by her forever family,” LHS said.

If you’d like to donate to Delilah’s recovery, and the other animals in LHS’s care, head here: https://lexingtonhumanesociety.org/donate/