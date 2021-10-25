Pumpkinmania returns to Transylvania University

The pumpkins used for the event were courtesy of Black Soil and Cleav's Family Market in Bonnieville.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – PumpkinMania returned to Transylvania University this morning for it’s 11th year.

500 pumpkins were set up on the grounds in front of the Old Morrison building on the university’s campus. After registering online, participants were welcome to carve one of the pumpkins and set it on the steps of Old Morrison. Starting Monday the 25th and running through Thursday the 28th, all 500 pumpkins will make the fiery transformation into jack-o-lanterns and brighten the staircase of the historic building.

Megan Moloney is the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Transylvania University. She spoke about the humble origins of PumpkinMania.

“PumpkinMania really started with a few dozen pumpkins that were carved and put out on the steps. And the last time we did this before the pandemic kind of shut us down we had 500, almost 600 pumpkins,” Moloney said.

The pumpkins used for the event were courtesy of Black Soil and Cleav’s Family Market in Bonnieville.