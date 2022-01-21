Pulaski project among $1.3 million in agriculture funding

Funded projects focus on agricultural diversification, rural development

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,338,011 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

“Today’s investments by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board help fulfill our mission to diversify farm operations and expand agricultural opportunity,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Whether it’s through leadership development programs or innovative research, Kentucky farm families are on the frontlines of revitalizing our agriculture industry as we recover from COVID-19.”

State and County Funded Projects

University of Kentucky Research Foundation was approved for $250,000 in state funds to conduct a panel and economic analysis on a market for underutilized wood products.

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Six CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $1,033,936:

Bracken ($275,625)

Breckinridge ($250,000)

Daviess ($128,058)*

Lyon ($35,000)

McLean ($45,253)*

Pulaski ($300,000)

Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen)

NextGen addresses the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers ages 18 to 40 that have been engaged in an agricultural operation for a minimum of three years.

One NextGen Program was approved by the board totaling $33,075:

Bracken ($33,075)

Shared-Use Equipment Program

The Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.

One Shared-Use program was approved by the board totaling $21,000: