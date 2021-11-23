Pulaski man charged in connection with paving scam, investigators say

Accused of changing $80 check to $8,000

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 30-year-old Somerset man has been charged with theft and elderly abuse for his role in trying to scam an elderly Washington County man out of $8,000 in an old-fashioned paving scam.

According to Washington County Sheriff investigators, Travis Beach was charged after investigators tracked down his identity as part of the investigation and picked him up in rural Pulaski County.

“He admitted his involvement in the driveway job and called one of the other suspects on the phone after we told him the victim wants his $8,000 back. The other suspect directed a family member of his to meet us at a local church where they gave us the $8,000 cash back,” Washington County investigators said in a social media post.

The case began Nov. 15 when investigators were contacted by a 75-year-old man with dementia-related issues who was the victim of the scam involving a driveway at a home, according to investigators.