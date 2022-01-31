Pulaski investigators search for stolen truck

Truck taken Saturday night or Sunday morning from excavation company

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen truck from McGowan Excavating off West Highway 80 just west of Patterson Branch Road. The truck was stolen between Saturday night, Jan. 29, and early Sunday morning, Jan. 30.

The truck is a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with a utility bed. On the doors of the truck is the McGowan Excavating logo and on the bed sides of the truck is “WE DIG IT.” The truck does have a caution light on top and can be identified by the graphics.

Investigators believe the truck turned left on Highway 80 and traveled east based on evidence found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Zack Mayfield at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office through Facebook Messenger, anonymously through the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office mobile tip app, website pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php or by texting PCSOTIP followed by the information to 847411.