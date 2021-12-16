Pulaski County woman loses more than $2,000 in scam

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Pulaski County have warned the public of scams in the area, leading to one woman reporting a scam of more than $2,000.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a press release was put on Facebook (click here) regarding several calls stating someone was calling residents saying they had warrants on them or that they had an upcoming court date. At the time, the calls were not soliciting money and were coming from an 802 area code.

One example of a call was a woman being told she was under investigation for not appearing for jury duty. The caller stated they were Detective Campbell, but the sheriff’s office does not have anyone with that name working there. Another woman said a caller stated she had a warrant out for her and someone would be at her house in 30 minutes before they hung up on her.

Since the initial post, more people contacted the sheriff’s office about receiving scam calls.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a woman came to the sheriff’s office reporting she was scammed and had sent more than $2,000 thinking the call was legitimate. She stayed on the call for more than two hours as she went to various places to purchase gift cards for businesses such as Kroger or Walmart.

More reports said the callers claimed to be Sergeant Raymond Lee as well as the name of a local judge.

The sheriff’s office clarified that this is not how it or the courts operate. The public is advised to help spread the word about the scam and to call the sheriff’s office or Major Jeff Hancock at 606-678-5145.