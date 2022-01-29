Pulaski County shooting suspect arrested after eluding police for nearly six months

Adam Showalter is accused of shooting his brother in the stomach with a shotgun during an argument last September

EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) – A nearly six-month search for a man accused of shooting his brother during an argument ended Friday with an arrest in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says Adam Showalter was found at his mother’s house in Eubank. Authorities say they used a PA system in a law enforcement cruiser to talk Showalter out of the house.

Investigators say after about 10-to-15 minutes, Showalter came out of the house and was arrested without incident.

Deputies say on Sept. 6, 2021, Adam Showalter got into an argument with his brother, Timothy Showalter at their mother’s house and Adam shot Timothy in the stomach with a shotgun and drove-off.

Timothy Showalter was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington. He did survive.

Authorities had been looking for Adam Showalter since the shooting. He was indicted by a Pulaski County Grand Jury on Dec. 10, 2021.

He is charged with Assault first-degree; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Being a Persistent Felony Offender; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Being a Persistent Felony Offender second-degree, according to the indictment.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Sergeant Steven Alexander and Deputy Trent Massey along with Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan located Showalter. Sergeant Alexander talked him out, leading to the arrest.