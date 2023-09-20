‘Thank you coach Michael for your leadership’: Pulaski County remembers youth football coach who died from heart attack

Michael Kean, 34, died from a massive heart attack Saturday night, doing what he loved coaching youth football.

Pulaski County, Ky (WTVQ): A fundraiser has been created for the family of a youth football coach in Pulaski County, who died suddenly on the field over the weekend while coaching his son’s team. Michael Kean, 34, died from a massive heart attack Saturday night, doing what he loved coaching youth football. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Practice Tuesday night at Eubank elementary was missing a key player. Kean focused primarily on coaching five- to seven-year-olds. Joe Carter is the head football coach at Eubank Elementary said that Kean “…had a unique talent to not only come out here and get the best out of them on the field, but also he cared more about the people he was trying to create off the field.”

Kean’s love for coaching extended past football. He would often times help coach little league baseball. Tuesday night Pulaski County Little League held a memorial ceremony, honoring Kean’s life with a moment of silence. Sam Price, who coaches Little League baseball in Pulaski County, said “Thank you coach Michael for your leadership, for your encouragement, for your example of kindness.”

Kean also served his country as a paratrooper for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010. He worked as a general handyman.

“He was a hands-on type of guy, and he was mister fix it,” Price said. Kean’s impact stretches much farther than just with his immediate family. He had the ability to “connect with kids in a way that not many do. He was able to get to their level,” Price said. Carter agreed. “You’ll be able to see it in all the kids Michael touched through coaching,” he said.

A GoFundMe, Memorial Shirt and fund at Citizens Bank have all been created in honor of Michael and to help his family. Kean’s visitation will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. and funeral on Friday at 11 a.m., both at Southern Oakes Funeral Home.

To donate on GoFundMe: Michael Kean Memorial Fund

To buy a Memorial Shirt: Coach Michael Kean Memorial Shirt Order Form

Another fund for Michael was set up at Citizens Bank. You can donate to this fund in person.