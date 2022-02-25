Pulaski County man charged with child exploitation

Case a result of undercover ICAC investigation

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 28-year-old Pulaski County man has been arrested on child exploitation charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Kyle Matthew Freeman was charged as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began after agents say they discovered he was distributing sexually explicit images online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant Thursday at Boat Dock Road in Somerset where agents seized equipment used to facilitate the crime, the KSP said.

Freeman is charged with nine counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Freeman also is charged with 16 counts of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance, a Class-B felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. Freeman is in the Pulaski County Detention Center with no bond set as of Friday morning, according to jail records.