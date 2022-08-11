Pulaski Co. traffic stop nets over $21K in cash, marijuana

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Monday after a detective conducted a traffic stop in Pulaski County where he says he found over $21,000 in cash, marijuana, THC candy and more.

Detectives were surveilling a suspected drug house around 5:23 p.m. when they saw a car leave. Detectives saw the car commit “multiple” traffic violations, according to Sheriff Greg Speck. The car was pulled over by Det. Lt. Daryl Kegley. Sgt. Branson Patterson and K-9 Rocky assisted.

The front seat passenger, Mark Jeffrey, first gave police a bag of marijuana during the stop. Deputies then searched the car where they say they found more marijuana and about $20,000 in cash. In the back of the car, they say they found another bag with marijuana where James Allen was sitting.

In the truck, detectives say they found more bags of marijuana, digital scales, empty bags, and THC candy, gummies and vape cartridges, plus $1,486 in cash in Jeffrey’s pocket.

Jeffrey, of Michigan, and Allen, of Somerset, are charged with trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.