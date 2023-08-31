Pulaski Co. detective finds meth hidden in Halloween treat bag during traffic stop

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Pulaski County detectives say they found meth inside a Halloween bag hidden under the driver seat of a car during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Detective Tan Hudson saw Julie Troxell driving while not wearing her seatbelt, ran her registration and saw the status was “verify proof of insurance on the vehicle,” police said. He then pulled her car over.

K-9 Leo alerted on the car and detectives searched it.

A mummy Halloween bag filled with 8.78 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly found under the driver’s seat.

Troxell, 49, was arrested and is charged with failure to wear a seat belt, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.