Publix coming to new Palomar shopping plaza in Lexington

Publix breaks ground on first Kentucky store and announces third location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Publix has announced it’s signed a lease for a third Kentucky store coming to Lexington. According to Publix, the super market chain will be coming to the Fountains at Palomar, which will be located at the northwest corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Harrodsburg Road. It’s expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to Publix, the location will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors. The store will be the company’s first in the city of Lexington.

On Thursday, Publix also broke ground on its first store in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in Jefferson County. Kentucky will mark Publix’s eighth state of operation.

The Terra Crossing Shopping Center, 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd., is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. It will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors offering beer, wine and spirits. This will be the first Publix Liquors located outside the state of Florida.

“It’s an exciting day for Publix Super Markets as we break ground in our eighth state,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “When our founder, George Jenkins, opened the first Publix store, he wanted to create a better grocery store — one that kept associates and customers top of mind. More than 90 years later, we’ve kept true to our values, including supporting the communities in which we live and work. We look forward to sharing the Publix difference with Kentuckians.”

In late 2021, the company announced a second Louisville location at the northeast corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road. The location, expected to open in the first quarter of 2024, will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors.