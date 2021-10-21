Public safety job fair at Lexington Green

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday afternoon, a job fair was held at Lexington Green for the city’s public safety departments. The city’s departments set up booths to meet with community members and answer any questions they may have regarding public safety jobs.

Representatives from Lexington police, fire and corrections were at the job fair showing what the jobs have to offer and what they’re looking for.

“So as far as an applicant themselves, someone who is honest, someone who has good integrity, someone who actually wants the job and most importantly who’s coachable,” says Sergeant Jeff Howard of the Lexington Police Department.

Wednesday’s job fair lasted three hours and was expected by Lexington Police to have a good turnout given the nice weather.