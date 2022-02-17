Public-private partnership leads to prosthetics program at BCTC

March 9 information session could open door for students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/BCTC Public Affairs) – Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) and BCTC Workforce Solutions are working to increase opportunities in the ever expanding, high-demand field of orthotics and prosthetics.

Globally, this field is expected to grow annually by 4.2% reaching $8.6 billion by 2028.

Technology and need meet up at BCTC providing students training to begin a career where they not only make a paycheck but make a difference.

In BCTC’s Orthotics and Prosthetics Technology program, students learn to fabricate, fit, maintain and repair supportive devices that change people’s lives. Viewers will see many of these devices when watching the 2022 Paralympics, which begin March 4.

BCTC’s program is one of only six in the United States, and the only in Kentucky and surrounding states. This unique program that combines the high wage/high demand fields of healthcare science and advanced manufacturing was funded by the American Association of Community Colleges MentorLinks Grant for its unique combination of these STEM fields.

The idea for the Orthotics and Prosthetics Technology program began with a Workforce Solutions partnership with Kenney Orthopedics in 2018. Kenney was looking for technicians for their expanding business, and BCTC helped them find those individuals through work-based training in orthotics and prosthetics in Nicholasville. Now students have the opportunity to enter the program at BCTC and earn an associate in applied science degree as well.

These training opportunities that end in job placement for many continue on March 9 when BCTC Workforce Solutions and Kenney Orthopedics offer FREE live work-based training in orthotics and prosthetics. This program includes 40 hours of classroom/lab training and up to 480 hours of a paid internship at $16/hour. It is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the career and get paid to do it.

Those interested in the work-based training are invited to attend an informational meeting at Kenney Orthopedics, 208 Normandy Court, Nicholasville on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. Attendees should bring a one-page resume of previous work experience.

Qualified candidates must attend the informational session, have a high school diploma or GED and undergo a background check. Upon successful completion of this program, participants will receive job placement.

Pre-registration is required for the informational session. Register online at bluegrass.edu/kenney-orientation. Contact Donna Heath-Johnson for additional information at donna.heath-johnson@kctcs.edu or (859)246-6674.

To learn more about Orthotics and Prosthetics Technology at BCTC check out the website, or contact mike.madden@kctcs.edu, (859) 246-6883.