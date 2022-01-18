KY 686/Indian Mound Drive, KY 713/Spencer Road subject of hearing

Transportation Cabinet to hold public meeting concerning improvement on Montgomery County roads

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/KTC) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will hold a project information meeting concerning improvements for KY 686/Indian Mound Drive and KY 713/Spencer Road.

Anyone having an interest in this project is strongly encouraged to participate in the virtual public meeting.

The virtual meeting will consist of a formal presentation along with a live question and answer session immediately following.

Representatives from the Highway Department, including the design consultant Burgess & Niple, will be available.

There will be a “Q&A” feature on the virtual platform to answer questions and address concerns related to the project.

The public meeting will take place 5:30 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The meeting can be accessed through the following:

https://burgessniple.zoom.us/j/84038996767.