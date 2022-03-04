Public feedback requested for new park coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a new park coming to Lexington and the city wants your input. According to Lexington Parks and Recreation, the park will be located on Oliver Lewis Way and will include a number of, “exciting features.”

A survey is now available for people to share their input online HERE.

According to the survey, one of the questions asks, “Would you prefer a half or full-size basketball court?” Questions also include prioritizing features like a basketball court, pavilion, playground, walking loop and dog park, in order of least to most important.

Source: Lexington Parks and Recreation survey