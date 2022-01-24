Protection order taken out against Jessamine fire chief

Incident involving neighbor last week sparks complaint

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An order of protection has been taken out by a neighbor against Jessamine County Fire Chief Michael Rupard following an incident last week, according to court documents.

In a sworn affidavit, the neighbor, a 41-year-old woman, alleges the 58-year-old Rupard assaulted her after coming to her home after drinking and having a dispute with his wife. In the affidavit, the woman alleges Rupard tried to fondle her on her couch with her daughter present but that she fought him off. She said she finally had to contact Rupard’s relatives, who lived next door, to come get him.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Jan. 19 and the protection order was signed at about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2022, after she filed the rpotection order.

The order requires Rupard to stay 500 feet away from her and several different locations.

Rupard could not be reached for a response via e-mail Monday afternoon.