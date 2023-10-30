Protect your plants — cold air is coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As cold temperatures approach, the growth outside comes to a halt.

The hard freeze is going to kill plants and lawns up until the spring season returns.

ABC 36 spoke with Beau Spicer, the owner of Louis Flower Power, who explained the plants here have known for a while now that their time is almost over.

“Plants go by two internal clocks; one of them is the weather and the other is the length of days. So, plants have known for a while that we’re getting to this point, but this cold spell is the end, I mean we are there it is the true end of the growing season,” said Spicer.

Some trees and plants have already lost their leaves, but the upcoming freeze will eliminate those final survivors.

Spicer says there is really only one plant that will thrive in the winter and that is pansies, so if you want to spice up your home exterior with foliage, Spicer recommends hydrangea blooms, dry grasses or red twig dogwoods.

“They’re not a live plant, but they’re offering you texture and some type of different color to really kinda brighten up that winter when we get dull and not so pretty like we like,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of fertilizing your lawn even during the cold months; it will build a good foundation for growth during the spring season.

Even those indoor houseplants will be affected.

“The air coming out of your vents is very dry and plants need humidity. And don’t forget, they are a living thing and everything that they get in this world is in that pot and you’ve got to give it to them. So make sure you fertilize,” he added.

With these freezing temperatures, make sure to take care of yourself and your plants.