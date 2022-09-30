Protect Kentucky Access releases first TV ad taking aim at Amendment 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Protect Kentucky Access, which describes itself as a coalition opposing Amendment 2, aired its first television ad Friday encouraging Kentuckians to vote no to the amendment on Election Day.

PKA purchased TV ad space in Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green and Paducah, as well as Evansville, Indiana, and Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.

The ad is called Tragedy, and features a woman from Kentucky who made the decision to have an abortion for medical reasons, according to PKA.

“On November 8, Kentuckians will vote on Amendment 2, which will mandate government control of our private medical decisions and pave the way for a permanent ban on abortion, with no exceptions,” said Campaign Manager Rachel Sweet in a press release. “We ask Kentuckians to vote no on Amendment 2 because it puts the lives of women and girls at risk.”

PKA says Amendment 2 “goes too far” by providing no exceptions for a woman’s life or health.

Last week, Lexington mayor Linda Gorton released a Facebook video, also encouraging voters to reject Amendment 2.

“I’m a registered nurse and I come at this from that perspective. I have had a career in nursing over a span of 40 years; it is sacred to me for a patient and a physician to go in the exam room together, close the door and make those important health decisions. The government has no business in that exam room,” she said in the video.

The ballot will ask Kentuckians to vote on adding this phrase to the Kentucky Constitution, otherwise known as Amendment 2: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

To view PKA’s ad, click here.