Mayor Linda Gorton urges ‘no’ vote on anti-abortion amendment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is urging Kentuckians to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment that will appear on the November ballot.

In a one-minute video posted to her Facebook page Candidate Linda Gorton for Mayor, Gorton says she normally doesn’t weigh in on issues that are the purview of federal and state elected officials but felt she needed to this time.

“I’m a registered nurse and I come at this from that perspective. I have had a career in nursing over a span of 40 years; it is sacred to me for a patient and a physician to go in the exam room together, close the door and make those important health decisions. The government has no business in that exam room,” she said in the video.

The ballot will ask Kentuckians to vote on adding this phrase to the Kentucky Constitution, otherwise known as Amendment 2: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

Gorton said she’s voting no on Amendment 2 and encourages voters to do the same.