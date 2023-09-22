Proposed rate increase for Scott Co. residents

Georgetown, Ky. (WTVQ) — After facing a lawsuit for wanting to increase their rates again, Bluegrass Water is now waiting on the Kentucky Public Service commission’s decision.

Early last spring, Bluegrass Water proposed a rate increase for certain residents in Georgetown.

“It was particularly impacting communities in the Delaplain residential area, Longview and Homestead areas as well,” said Scott Co. Judge Executive Joe Pit Covington. “As well as our Delaplain business park area.”

Some citizens came to the fiscal court for help after the proposal. After looking at the proposal the court decided to fight for their citizens.

“It felt like that rate increase proposal was overly aggressive and felt like it wasn’t following the general practice of gradualism,” said Covington. “For example the proposed rate increase in the Delaplain residential area was about 695%. It was going from $12.50 a month to $100.”

The fiscal court took the proposal to the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

The commission held public service meetings this past week. They concluded the final meeting on Wednesday.

Now, Covington, Scott co. residents and Bluegrass Water are waiting for the commission’s decision.

“We’ll just see how it turns out. But we’re very hopeful and optimistic the public service commission will look at the facts and rule in our favor.”

Judge Covington says the commission should let everyone know their decision by February.