Proposed new Woodford County High School moves forward

School to be built on School House Road near Woodford County Middle School

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford County high schoolers will soon have a new place to learn after the school board voted to move forward with plans for a new high school Wednesday.

The nearly 200,000 sq. ft. building will be located on School House Road near Woodford County Middle School. According to the district, the proposed high school will be built on district-owned land and will replace the current nearly 60-year-old high school.

The proposed building will include more classrooms, as well as larger classrooms and a larger media room flooded with natural light. The district says the two-story energy-efficient structure will also include state-of-the-art science labs and multifunctional classrooms.

The district says once ground is broken, construction is expected to take around 26 months.

You can view more information on the proposed building HERE.