Proposed legislation would encourage employers to provide childcare

Part of effort to address worker shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In an effort to eliminate barriers for working parents and combat the statewide workforce shortage, Representative Samara Heavrin filed legislation to expand access to employee child care. The measure, House Bill 499, establishes the Employee Child Care Assistance Partnership, encouraging non-profit and for-profit employers to offer child care assistance as a benefit by matching employer contributions with state dollars.

“No parent should have to choose between earning a living and proper care for their child, and that’s a reality many Kentucky parents are facing.” Heavrin added. “This program will be a critical step in restoring Kentucky’s workforce, helping small businesses, and supporting our hardworking Kentucky parents.”

Kentucky currently lags in the nation in workforce participation rates at just 56.8 percent. Employers throughout the state continue to struggle to attract and retain workers, with almost 50 percent of small businesses reporting they were unable to fill open positions. Among a number of other contributing factors, the cost of high-quality childcare has created an obstacle for many parents entering and remaining in the workforce. In fact, average costs in Kentucky range from $6,300 to $11,300 per year for infant care alone.

“We are seeing employers consistently struggle to attract and retain workers. Meanwhile, there are parents across the state with the desire to work who are being held back by the cost of quality child care.” Heavrin said. “I’m filing this legislation to help these parents get back to work and ensure their children are well taken care of in the process.”

HB 499 is inspired by a similar program in Florida and aims to create a public-private partnership between employers, employees, and qualified child care providers. Under the program, each partnership will submit a contractual agreement to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and if approved, the state will match the employer contribution up to 100 percent of the cost of care.

“The child care sector has be one of the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Heavrin added. “This bill provides a lifeline that will help them continue to provide high quality care for Kentucky children while easing the burden on parents.”

Rep. Heavrin files this measure with full support from the Kentucky Chamber, the Pritchard Committee, United Way Kentucky, and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers.