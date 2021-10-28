Proposed Harrodsburg Road development delayed

City's planning staff has raised numerous questions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A possible development in the area of Palomar Hills and Harrodsburg Road is causing alarm in nearby neighborhoods.

But residents will have more time to provide input.

At today,s Lexington Planning Commission session, the developer of the proposed Harrodsburg Road LLC asked the commission to delay any review until Dec. 16 after the planning staff recommended the delay or a denial because of a long-list of unanswered questions issues.

The project calls for an extension of the commercial area from Man o’ War along Harrodsburg and either apartments or single-family homes on a 12-acre tract.

Residents became alarmed this week when they received letters about the proposal just a day or two before Thursday’s scheduled meeting.