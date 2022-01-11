Proposals would insulate vehicle owners against taxes on rising values

Rising used car values have driven up tax bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Rep. Patrick Flannery, who represents Carter and Lawrence counties, has filed legislation to combat skyrocketing motor vehicle tax rates. HB 6 would require the Department of Revenue to use the average trade-in rate as the standard for motor vehicle valuation for property tax purposes.

Likewise, on the Senate side, state Sen. Jimmy Higdon, a Republican from Lebanon and chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, introduced Senate Bill 75 to bring financial relief to Kentucky drivers facing an estimated 40 percent automobile tax increase amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A memorandum on a motor vehicle valuation increase from the Kentucky Department of Revenue recently garnered significant attention.

“Like a lot of other people, I was disappointed to see the memorandum from the Department of Revenue,” Higdon said. “We have people who are dealing with a higher cost of living because of all the impacts of the coronavirus. They don’t deserve to have to pay more on this tax because of a situation out of their control.”

Automobile manufacturing has been down since COVID-19 disrupted the global economy, causing a strain on the supply chain. Because of that, the market value of existing vehicles is inflated, and automobile taxes in Kentucky are a percentage of a vehicle’s assessed value.

SB 75 would avoid an unacceptable increase in Kentucky drivers’ automobile taxes by using an assessed valuation of vehicles from the preceding year. The bill also creates a mechanism for an assessment if the vehicle was not assessed for taxation in Kentucky in the preceding year. That could be conducted by the vehicle owner at the property valuation administrator’s office.

“This is a bill I’m going to advocate for and I trust others the General Assembly will be behind this legislative effort too,” Higdon said. “This is avoidable so we’ll work to correct the problem.”

According to the Office of Property Valuation, the 2022 motor vehicle valuation has increased an unprecedented 40 percent compared to 2021. Much of that can be linked to skyrocketing used car values.

“A 40% increase on your motor vehicle taxes is uncalled for,” said Flannery, “and in my opinion, the Department of Revenue is not following existing law.”

Section 172 of the Kentucky Constitution requires that motor vehicles be taxed according to their “fair cash value.” The statutory standard used to determine this value is the average trade-in rate. However, in 2009, the Department of Revenue adopted a policy defining “average trade-in” rate to a higher valuation of “clean trade-in” rate.

“The dirty secret is that the Department of Revenue has defined average trade-in to mean ‘clean trade-in,’” said Flannery, “which means the majority of automobile owners are paying more in taxes than the true condition of the vehicle.”

This measure would prohibit the use of “rough trade-in” or “clean trade-in” values for standard motor vehicle valuation. The bill would apply retroactively to motor vehicles assessed on January 1, 2022, and permit refunds for overpayments made in 2022.

HB 6 is modeled after legislation Flannery sponsored in the 2021 session. “I saw this coming,” he said. “The first bill that I ever filed as legislator last year aimed to prevent this tax hike.”

Depending on where you live, you pay a percentage of the cars assessed value, a price set by the state.

Clearly, the higher your car is valued the more taxes you pay.

The county clerk gets four percent for collection services on the local level.

The Commonwealth’s Constitution (Section 172) defines ‘fair cash value’ as the “price it would bring at a fair voluntary sale” which the Kentucky Department of Revenue interprets as a NADA ‘clean trade’.

Values based on the ‘clean trade’ condition of a vehicle as of Jan. 1.

Those values defined by the $124,000 annual subscription the Department has with the “National Auto Dealers Association (NADA).”

Here is the definition of a clean trade from a NADA book: ’Clean’ represents no mechanical defects and passes all necessary inspections with ease. Paint, body, and wheels may have some minor surface scratching with a high gloss finish.

In Kelley Blue Book (KBB), ‘good’ condition is closest to NADA’s definition of ‘clean trade’ condition.

But even in KBB’s ‘very good’ condition, the trade price is significantly disproportionate with NADA but more in line with values on Cars.com which uses Black Book.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue pays NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) to provide it with an annual list of assessments for each vehicle registered in the commonwealth.

NADA is one of several services car dealers, and in this case state government, can use to determine vehicle values.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue is required by the Commonwealth Constitution Section 172 to assess property tax “at its fair cash value, estimated at the price it would bring at a fair voluntary sale”.

NADA’s “Clean Trade-In” value is the standard the state uses to tax.