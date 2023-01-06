Proof Fitness offers classes for special needs community in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — At Proof Fitness, they say offering classes to those who may have disabilities or special needs, a community they say is oftentimes overlooked, is a way to connect.

During the workout sessions, students get a chance to meet others and go through a series of exercises to help get their bodies moving.

“I actually thought it was a great experience for him,” reflects Teresa Fields, a mother who brought her son Josiah, for the first time.

Proof Fitness is offering workout sessions in a class format for those who may have disabilities or adults with special needs.

“It helps engage them more with learning to listen to other people and follow the directions and getting used to just being in the community in general,” added Fields.

Gretchen Welch is the general manager at Proof Fitness, “the caretakers and parents have been very positive, they see a change, there’s more joy, there’s more involvement. I mean, exercise is the most underutilized antidepressant out there. And if we can give that opportunity to all different parts of the community, that’s what we’re here for.”

Teresa Fields says having the classes in their own area helps some of the students focus.

“I like that they have their own room, because you know, some are more sensitive to noise or other things around them. So it doesn’t distract them having a separate room here to be able to have the class in,” said Fields.

“We believe that everybody needs the opportunity for health and fitness. And our owners saw the need and wanted to meet it with these classes each week,” added Welch, about the classes.

Fields also sends a message to other caretakers and parents who may be considering the classes.

“Don’t hesitate to change what they’re doing to help stimulate and engage them in different ways,” added Fields.

Fields also says her and her son Josiah will be returning next week.

For those interested, the classes are free, and you can call Proof Fitness at their Tates Creek location to get on the list, their number is (859) 559-0222.

Classes are Thursday’s at 12:30 p.m.