Project scheduled for the Clays Ferry Bridge

Work will include lane closures on I-75 North & Southbound in Fayette & Madison Counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says corrective work is scheduled for the Clays Ferry Bridge on Interstate 75, beginning Wednesday, April 20. According to the Transportation Cabinet, the project is necessary. It will include restriping paint on the Southbound side, pothole patching and repairing asphalt at a bridge end. The Kentucky State Police will be assisting with traffic control.

Interstate 75 – North and Southbound

lane closures will be necessary between milepoints 96.9 and 98.3

Wednesday, April 20 through Thursday, April 21 – 8 p.m. Wednesday evening until 4 a.m. Thursday morning

Southbound – the center and right/slow lane will be closed

Thursday, April 21 through Friday, April 22 – 8 p.m. Thursday evening until 4 a.m. Friday morning

Northbound – the center and right/slow lane will be closed

Friday, April 22 through Saturday, April 23 – 8 p.m. Thursday evening until 4 a.m. Saturday morning

Northbound – the left/fast lane will be closed

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.