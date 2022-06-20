Pride Restaurant Week, Soulfeast’s ‘Black Restaurant Week’ begin today

Until June 26th, 26 area restaurants will be participating, offering special dishes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Pride Restaurant Week begins Monday.

A portion of the proceeds at each restaurant will be donated to the Lexington Pride Festival.

More information can be found at Lexington Pride’s website or Facebook page.

Also starting Monday is Pride weeks first ever ‘Fabulous Online Auction’, where all proceeds will benefit the Pride Center and Lexington Pride Festival.

You can register for the auction by clicking here.

Also starting Monday, is SoulFeast’s ‘Black Restaurant Week’.

Lexington’s first ever food week that is exclusively for black owned restaurants.

Participating restaurants will create off menu unique food entree’s for just $10.

Its in partnership with Black Soil Kentucky, so that each entree features at least one ingredient sourced from a black farmer.

SoulFeast week itself is a ten-day celebration of black culinary culture, highlighting black restaurants, farmers, and chefs in Central Kentucky.

It began on the 17th with a kick off soiree, events continued over the weekend and will end on the 26th.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found on its Facebook page.