Presidents Day waste collection schedule announcement

No collections will be made on Monday, February 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Presidents Day holiday.

According to the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works, no collections will be made on Monday, Feb. 21. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, February 23. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling) normally serviced by the city on Mondays will have their units picked up on Tuesday, February 22. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, February 23.

Tuesday cart collection will not be impacted. Thursday and Friday cart and dumpster collection schedules will not be impacted.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday, February 19 and Monday, February 21.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

To sign up for text alerts about changes to your waste collection schedule, text your regular collection day (MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY or FRIDAY) to 888777 from your mobile phone. To sign up for email alerts, please visit LexingtonKY.gov/311alerts.