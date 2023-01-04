President Biden visits Kentucky, delivers remarks on infrastructure, jobs

President Joe Biden in Northern Kentucky

President Joe Biden in Northern Kentucky

President Joe Biden in Northern Kentucky

President Joe Biden in Northern Kentucky

HEBRON, Ky. (WTVQ) — President Joe Biden arrived in northern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon to discuss his economic plan for rebuilding infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree and revitalizing communities.

His visit comes after an announcement last week that over $1.6 billion was coming to fund the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, which spans the Ohio River.

The Brent Spence, which connects Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, was declared functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration in the 1990s, according to the Associated Press.

The president was accompanied at Brent Spence by Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, former Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican. Officials hope much of the work on the new project will be completed by 2029.

Biden’s administration is doling out nearly $1 trillion for roads and bridges, broadband networks and water projects across America.

His last visits to Kentucky consisted of surveying flood damage in August 2022 and tornado damage in December 2021.