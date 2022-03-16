Prescribed burn happening in Menifee County

25 acres to be burned to enhance wildlife habitat

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest is advising people a prescribed burn is scheduled for Wednesday in Menifee County.

According to national forest officials, Cumberland Ranger District firefighters are conducting the Cold Cave Branch prescribed burn in Menifee County. The burn is to help enhance wildlife habitat in and adjacent to a wildlife opening.

According to national forest officials, some 25 acres will be burned. If you see smoke or flames in the area, there’s no need to be alarmed.