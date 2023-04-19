Preparations underway for Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Preparations are underway for Thunder Over Louisville, which returns on Saturday.

And this year, organizers say they plan to hold a special tribute in honor of the victims of the city’s two recent mass shootings.

The annual event attracts more than a million people.

The Kentucky Derby Festival’s annual opening ceremonies will include a packed air show, with a theme of Through the Decades. It will also feature one of the nation’s largest annual fireworks shows.

Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the recent gun violence, calling it “heartbreaking” but also says he’s glad to see the community come together after the tragedy.

He says Thunder will showcase Louisville’s love and hospitality.

Kentucky Derby Festival organizers say a tribute for the mass shooting victims, featuring drones, will follow the air show.