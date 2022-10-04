Preparations underway for Keeneland Fall Meet, Breeder’s Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland’s beginning a very busy fall season starting Friday, with not just its regular Fall Meet, but also preparing for the Breeder’s Cup World Championship in November.

According to Keeneland spokesperson Kara Heissenbuttel, this meet is particularly exciting for people headed to the track.

Fans can enjoy some extra amenities this Fall Meet, all temporarily added for the Breeder’s Cup, which is in November.

These temporary additions include a dining room, called the Saddling Paddock Chalet, overlooking the newly-renovated paddock, and a Club Lawn Chalet for Keeneland Club members, creating a bar and club-like atmosphere overlooking the track.

Fans can also reserve special boxes overlooking the finish line.

“We are the horse capital of the world. To bring the world championship back to Lexington and show people that travel from all over to see what Lexington’s all about and all the detail we put into it, it’s so exciting,” said Heissenbuttel.

All special amenities are ticketed, and Heissenbuttel recommends purchasing Fall Meet tickets, as well as any specialty tickets, in advance of the day you’re planning to be at Keeneland.

She also says it’s not too late to buy tickets for the Breeder’s Cup, which comes to Keeneland November 4 and 5.

Keeneland Fall Meet kicks off this Friday, October 7 and runs until October 29.