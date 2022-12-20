Powerful winter storm to bring frigid temperatures to central and eastern Kentucky for Christmas weekend

Quiet weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday but all eyes are on the end of the week. A powerful winter storm will be making a cross country trek in the days leading up to Christmas. Our local impacts begin on Thursday with rain and end with bitter cold temperatures that will linger through Christmas Day.

RAIN SHOWERS TO START THURSDAY

Rain showers will be in the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures will be mild through the daytime as well, likely reaching the mid-to-upper 40s. However, Thursday night is when things will be rapidly changing. A cold front will be racing through the region and quickly plummet temperatures into the single digits by daylight Friday. The exact timing of the front is still to be determined but general model consensus is sometime late Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday.

FLASH FREEZE THURSDAY NIGHT

As temperatures plummet late Thursday night road conditions will likely deteriorate as well. Rapidly dropping temperatures can freeze water on the roadway from previous rain showers. Currently only light snowfall accumulations should be expected but even with light snow roads will still be icy. Snow that is falling will be accompanied by strong wind gusts leading to low visibility that will likely linger throughout the day on Friday.

DANGEROUSLY COLD THROUGH CHRISTMAS

Bitter cold temperatures will be in place all day Friday. Actual air temperatures will likely drop into the low single digits, but 30-40+ MPH will be making it feel MUCH colder than that. “Feels like” temperatures on Friday into Friday night could drop as low as -20° at times. Subzero feels like temperatures will likely linger through the day on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. Extended periods outside could be dangerous, especially on Friday and Saturday. Don’t forget about keeping the pets warm as well!

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm for more updates on the busy Christmas weekend forecast.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and chilly temps. Lows in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s.