Power outage planned Wednesday night for some areas in Versailles
Outage will last until early Thursday morning, part of ongoing project
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some residents in parts of Versailles will be without power for a period late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and should plan accordingly.
According to Versailles Police, in connection with an ongoing Kentucky Utilities project, customers living in the areas will experience temporary power outages starting around 11 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 4 a.m. Thursday. The areas are:
– Lexington St from Tanner Alley to Main St
– S. Main to Rose Hill
– Rose Hill to Park St
– High St to Minary Ave
– Morgan St, Simmons St, Bell Ct, Granducci Ally, N & S Court St
Impacted customers will be receiving an automated call from KU about the work being performed. Anyone with questions should call KU at 800-981-0600.