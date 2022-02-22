Power outage planned Wednesday night for some areas in Versailles

Outage will last until early Thursday morning, part of ongoing project

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some residents in parts of Versailles will be without power for a period late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and should plan accordingly.

According to Versailles Police, in connection with an ongoing Kentucky Utilities project, customers living in the areas will experience temporary power outages starting around 11 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 4 a.m. Thursday. The areas are:

– Lexington St from Tanner Alley to Main St – S. Main to Rose Hill – Rose Hill to Park St – High St to Minary Ave – Morgan St, Simmons St, Bell Ct, Granducci Ally, N & S Court St