Powell County Search and Rescue emphasizes importance of supplies after hikers get lost

The teenagers didn't have food or water and had to deal with extreme heat

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Powell County Search and Rescue (PCSAR) says it received a call around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about two 17-year-old hikers who were lost. According to the search team, the hikers made a wrong turn somewhere off the Double Arch trail and bushwhacked for more than two hours before calling 911. The teenagers didn’t have food or water and had to deal with extreme heat.

According to PCSAR, the hikers were found just after 10 p.m. and were able to rehydrate. Around 10:30 p.m. the team and hikers had to travel back up to the spur trail in the dark but were able to get on Auxier Ridge trail and return.

The search team is now emphasizing the importance of carrying a paper map, along with packing plenty of water, a cell phone battery backup and flashlights. PCSAR says to also always let someone know exactly where you are going and when you’re expected back.