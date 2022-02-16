Pothole repairs scheduled for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 16, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that pothole repairs are scheduled for Fayette County. Operations will be in effect for locations on New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 – currently and until 3:30 p.m. today

New Circle Road/KY 4

Note: repairs began with the Outer Loop (left/fast lane) at Versailles Road/US 60, and will progress to Woodhill Drive and then transition to the Inner Loop

Locations for repairs:

between Nicholasville Road/US 27 (milepoint 0.00) and Versailles Road/US 60 (milepoint 4.627)

between Woodhill Drive (milepoint 14.508) and Nicholasville Road/US 27 (milepoint 19.280)

Pothole patching is a mobile operation —- motorists are advised to watch for signage and flashing arrows directing of the ongoing work.

Drivers in Kentucky may report potholes for state routes through the following:

Toll free: 1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982)

Toll free: 1-800 PATCH IT (1-800-728-2448)

Residents can report road hazards, including potholes, under the “Contact Us” menu at the top of the KYTC website found here: http://transportation.ky.gov or via this link:

https://bpm.kytc.ky.gov/appbuilder/forms?code=810A005056A2147711773A3B03F6EFEF&Process=PA-DV-ReportAPothole

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

