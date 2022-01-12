Pothole patching on I-75 northbound Wednesday morning

Drivers can expect delays

GRANT, SCOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office advises motorists that Grant County highway crews will be patching potholes on I-75 northbound today. Expect delays with rolling roadblocks.

I-75 NB (159 – 166 mile-marker) – Starting approximately 9 a.m., crews will be patching potholes on I-75 starting at Dry Ridge going northbound to Crittenden. A rolling roadblock will be used so that crews can address potholes on all three lanes in a safe manner. The rolling roadblock will be in place for approximately 30 – 45 minutes.

Starting approximately 9:45 a.m., crews will be patching potholes on I-75 northbound from the Scott County line to the Williamstown-Owenton Exit. A rolling roadblock will be used so that crews can address potholes on all three lanes in a safe manner. The rolling roadblock will be in place for approximately 30 – 45 minutes.

Motorists can expect delays during this time.